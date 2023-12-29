NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police want you to stay safe when you’re celebrating the new year with family and friends.

Troopers hope people make good choices this weekend.

“Get that rideshare program, get a designated driver,” said Trooper Pedro Muniz, of the Connecticut State Police. “Just do so responsibly if you’re going to drink, consume alcohol or partake in cannabis.”

It is the first New Year’s Eve since recreational cannabis became legal in Connecticut. Driving high is just as illegal as driving drunk. Connecticut State Police will have extra patrols enforcing the rules of the road, especially driving under the influence. And if they catch you, it’s not just a ticket — it’s an arrest.

“And there’s a lot of things that come along with that,” Muniz said. “You’ll get that driver interlock system, you have to go to court, inconvenience of your license taken away.”

In Connecticut, the AAA found that 38% of all traffic fatalities are related to driving under the influence. That is significantly above the national average.

The AAA released its Traffic Safety Culture Index last month, which surveyed Americans about their driving behaviors. Virtually everybody said that drunk driving was dangerous. But, one in 15 drivers admitted to driving when they thought they might be over the legal alcohol limit. One in 30 admitted to doing so more than once in the prior month.

The police want your help in stopping drunk drivers.

“The citizens of Connecticut, you’re our partners this New Year’s,” Muniz said. “If you see someone driving erratically, call 911. We need to work together to keep our roadways safe.”