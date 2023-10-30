NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Halloween is almost here!

As children and their families get ready for trick-or-treating on Tuesday night, there are a few things to keep in mind for everyone to stay safe for the holiday.

Connecticut State Trooper Pedro Muniz shared the following safety tips for Halloween with News 8.

  • Follow the rules of the roadway while driving on Halloween
  • Watch out for vehicles while trick-or-treating
  • Homeowners should make sure walkways are clear for trick-or-treaters
  • Do not allow your children to eat candy before inspecting it
  • Inspect your children’s candy, make sure it is not opened and that it looks right
  • Read the labels carefully as sometimes food looks like candy but can be a product that contains CBD
  • Wear bright,-light-colored, or reflective clothes to stand out in the dark
  • Always go out in groups

Watch the full interview to learn more!