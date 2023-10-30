NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Halloween is almost here!

As children and their families get ready for trick-or-treating on Tuesday night, there are a few things to keep in mind for everyone to stay safe for the holiday.

Connecticut State Trooper Pedro Muniz shared the following safety tips for Halloween with News 8.

Follow the rules of the roadway while driving on Halloween

Watch out for vehicles while trick-or-treating

Homeowners should make sure walkways are clear for trick-or-treaters

Do not allow your children to eat candy before inspecting it

Inspect your children’s candy, make sure it is not opened and that it looks right

Read the labels carefully as sometimes food looks like candy but can be a product that contains CBD

Wear bright,-light-colored, or reflective clothes to stand out in the dark

Always go out in groups

Watch the full interview to learn more!