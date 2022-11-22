NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The most traveled day of the year can also be one of the most deadly.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deliver lifesaving messages to deter people from driving while intoxicated.

The day before Thanksgiving is also known as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday.” But what starts as a night of fun can easily turn tragic.

Between 2016 and 2020, more than 800 people died in crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

“Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of the person who’s deciding to get behind the wheel, put that key in the ignition and drive impaired,” Josh Morgan, the spokesperson for CTDOT, said. “Again, we’ll say a thousand times, buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

Connecticut State Police said it will be out this weekend in full force.

“We call that omnipresence, being visible, letting people know we are out there,” Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. “We have cruise lights on our car. They’re not flashing red and blue, but we have them on.”