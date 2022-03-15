MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Eight recruits in the State Police 131st Training Troop have been terminated for violating rules and regulations, Connecticut State Police announced Tuesday.

State police said an internal affairs investigation concluded that the actions of the recruits were in violation of Connecticut State Police Academy Rules and Regulations, Section 1.13.1 Cheating/Plagiarism.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Division of State Police, Recruit Termination Board recommended the eight recruits be terminated for violation of rules and regulations.

They were fired on March 15.

“This was a very unfortunate set of circumstances and allegations such as these are not taken lightly. From start to finish, we demand that our recruits maintain the integrity of the Connecticut State Police. When their integrity comes into question, a review may be warranted. In this particular incident, an investigation was warranted and conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit. The men and women of the State Police are expected to hold themselves to the highest standards in law enforcement. When those standards are not met, a process for review must be followed to determine if recruits are worthy of earning the title of ‘State Trooper.” Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas

The remaining 53 members of the 131st Training Troop are scheduled to graduate on March 24, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

