MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police welcomed 32 new state troopers during a swearing-in ceremony at Central Connecticut State University Thursday.

For the 134th training troop, however, the graduation was different.

“I honestly came into today thinking that it was just a normal graduation,” said Trooper Lina Vivo. “We really didn’t think anything of it.”

Vivo and six other new troopers were awarded for their heroic actions only nine weeks into their 28-week training.

Leaders said that shortly before 5:00 a.m. on August 18, another trainee suffered a medical emergency.

“All of a sudden, we kind of heard weird noises coming from the other side of the room,” Vivo said. “When we looked over, we noticed that it wasn’t normal. Like, she was on the ground.”

Leaders said that the trainee became unconscious, and the seven troopers stepped in to provide medical treatment and show support.

The trainee was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and underwent emergency surgery for seizure-like symptoms. Leaders credit the classmates for the immediate response.

“We honestly thought that we were going to lose her,” Vivo said. “Seeing how well she’s just excelled in her treatment, and how soon she’s going to be driving; it’s just amazing.”

The trainee, Andrea DeCusati, also walked across the stage during Thursday’s ceremony. She was recognized for her effort in attempting to become a Connecticut state trooper.

Leaders said before she left the academy, DeCusati wrote “I want to be a trooper,” on a training whiteboard.

“Everyone’s personalities, everyone’s mood towards the academy changed,” Vivo said. “We just became a huge family after that, and from there, you couldn’t stop us as a class.”

Vivo says that inspired the class to adopt the motto, “Always There, Always Ready.”