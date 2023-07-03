MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have released the traffic statistics from the 2023 Fourth of July weekend.

State police began collecting data from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m. on July 3. State police said during this time they responded to:

  • 4,674 calls for service
  • 226 motor assists
  • 320 crashes
    • 2 deadly crashes in Greenwich and North Canaan
    • 1 crash that resulted in a serious injury in Stamford
  • 28 DUI arrests
  • 231 speeding citations
  • 464 infractions for not wearing a seatbelt, unsafe lane changes, distracted driving, failing to move over for an emergency vehicle or following a vehicle too closely

The numbers are expected to change after state police release a full report after the Fourth of July.