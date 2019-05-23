Connecticut State Police release holiday DUI checkpoint schedule Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Big Stock Image) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) -- As the Memorial Day weekend holiday arrives, Connecticut State Police have scheduled roving DUI patrols across the state from May 23rd through May 28th.

Law enforcement has issued a reminder: "Some safety tips - and laws - to remember: buckle up, obey speed limits, don't follow too close, remove distractions while driving, stay off the cellphone and never drnk and drive."

During Memorial Day weekend 2019, motorists should be aware that Connecticut State Troopers will employ all methods of enforcement to increase highway safety, including laser units for speed enforcement, as well as marked & unmarked, non-traditional police vehicles to patrol our highways and roadways.

May 23 - 28: Greater Waterbury and Danbury areas Route 8 corridor between exits 37 & 42 Routes 6 & 64 in Woodbury Routes 202 & 254 in Litchfield Routes 7 & 341 in Kent Routes 63 & 109 in Morris Routes 45 & 47 in Washington Routes 132 & 61 in Bethel Route 4 in Burlington & Harwinton Route 72 in Harwinton



May 23: Interstates 95 and 91 New Haven area Route 34 New Haven area Interstate 91 & 691 Route 15; New Haven to Middletown



May 25: Routes 202, 219 & 44 Torrington, New Hartford, Barkhamsted Routes 16 & 2 overpass; Colchester Troop E patrol area



May 26: Interstate 95, northbound & southbound off-ramp in New Haven Troop D patrol area



