Connecticut State Police release holiday DUI checkpoint schedule
(WTNH) -- As the Memorial Day weekend holiday arrives, Connecticut State Police have scheduled roving DUI patrols across the state from May 23rd through May 28th.
Law enforcement has issued a reminder: "Some safety tips - and laws - to remember: buckle up, obey speed limits, don't follow too close, remove distractions while driving, stay off the cellphone and never drnk and drive."
During Memorial Day weekend 2019, motorists should be aware that Connecticut State Troopers will employ all methods of enforcement to increase highway safety, including laser units for speed enforcement, as well as marked & unmarked, non-traditional police vehicles to patrol our highways and roadways.
- May 23 - 28:
- Greater Waterbury and Danbury areas
- Route 8 corridor between exits 37 & 42
- Routes 6 & 64 in Woodbury
- Routes 202 & 254 in Litchfield
- Routes 7 & 341 in Kent
- Routes 63 & 109 in Morris
- Routes 45 & 47 in Washington
- Routes 132 & 61 in Bethel
- Route 4 in Burlington & Harwinton
- Route 72 in Harwinton
- May 23:
- Interstates 95 and 91 New Haven area
- Route 34 New Haven area
- Interstate 91 & 691
- Route 15; New Haven to Middletown
- May 24:
- Routes 7 & 44 North Canaan, Canaan, Norfolk, Salisbury
- Interstate 95 Bridgeport, Stratford, Trumbull
- Routes 8 & 25 Bridgeport, Stratford, Trumbull
- Merritt Parkway; Bridgeport, Stratford, Trumbull
- Route 8; Shelton to Waterbury
- May 25:
- Routes 202, 219 & 44 Torrington, New Hartford, Barkhamsted
- Routes 16 & 2 overpass; Colchester
- Troop E patrol area
- May 26:
- Interstate 95, northbound & southbound off-ramp in New Haven
- Troop D patrol area
