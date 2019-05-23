Connecticut

Connecticut State Police release holiday DUI checkpoint schedule

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 06:56 PM EDT

(WTNH) -- As the Memorial Day weekend holiday arrives, Connecticut State Police have scheduled roving DUI patrols across the state from May 23rd through May 28th.

Law enforcement has issued a reminder: "Some safety tips - and laws - to remember: buckle up, obey speed limits, don't follow too close, remove distractions while driving, stay off the cellphone and never drnk and drive."

During Memorial Day weekend 2019, motorists should be aware that Connecticut State Troopers will employ all methods of enforcement to increase highway safety, including laser units for speed enforcement, as well as marked & unmarked, non-traditional police vehicles to patrol our highways and roadways.

 

 

 

 

  • May 26:
    • Interstate 95, northbound & southbound off-ramp in New Haven
    • Troop D patrol area

 

 

 

 

