MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are ready to patrol the roadways over New Year’s weekend as people ring in 2024.

Troopers urge drivers to wear seat belts, go the speed limit and use signals when turning or changing lanes. Anyone planning on consuming controlled substances or drinking alcoholic beverages should not get behind the wheel.

“Please celebrate responsibly by planning ahead for a safe and sober ride following the start of the new year,” Connecticut State Police Interim Colonel Daniel Loughman said. “Let’s work together to ring in a safe 2024.”

State police provided traffic statistics from previous New Year’s weekends.

Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023

Total Calls for Service: 4,875

Speeding Violations: 396

Seatbelt Violations: 10

DUI Arrests: 36

Crashes: 243 With injuries: 20 Fatalities: 0

Motor assists: 395

Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022

Total Calls for Service: 5,159

Speeding Violations: 352

Seatbelt Violations: 13

DUI Arrests: 36

Crashes: 243 With injuries: 25 Fatalities: 2

Motor assists: 195

Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021