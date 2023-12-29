MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are ready to patrol the roadways over New Year’s weekend as people ring in 2024.
Troopers urge drivers to wear seat belts, go the speed limit and use signals when turning or changing lanes. Anyone planning on consuming controlled substances or drinking alcoholic beverages should not get behind the wheel.
“Please celebrate responsibly by planning ahead for a safe and sober ride following the start of the new year,” Connecticut State Police Interim Colonel Daniel Loughman said. “Let’s work together to ring in a safe 2024.”
State police provided traffic statistics from previous New Year’s weekends.
Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023
- Total Calls for Service: 4,875
- Speeding Violations: 396
- Seatbelt Violations: 10
- DUI Arrests: 36
- Crashes: 243
- With injuries: 20
- Fatalities: 0
- Motor assists: 395
Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022
- Total Calls for Service: 5,159
- Speeding Violations: 352
- Seatbelt Violations: 13
- DUI Arrests: 36
- Crashes: 243
- With injuries: 25
- Fatalities: 2
- Motor assists: 195
Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021
- Total Calls for Service: 5,030
- Speeding Violations: 184
- Seatbelt Violations: 1
- DUI Arrests: 21
- Crashes: 217
- With injuries: 25
- Fatalities: 1
- Motor Assists: 228