NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to hundreds of calls as the state saw its first significant snowfall of the season Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Most of the state saw a total accumulation of 2″ to 5″, while some areas saw 7″. Hundreds of schools are operating on a one or two-hour delay — check the updated list of closings and delays here.

Connecticut State Police released the following statistics for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.

Calls for service 350 Traffic services calls (spin-outs, disabled vehicles, debris in the roadway, etc.) 54 Reports of traffic accidents 39 Traffic accidents with no reported injuries 33 Traffic accidents with reported injuries 6

Some roads may be slick during the morning commute. State police urge drivers to:

Leave yourself extra time to reach your destination

Clear any snow from your vehicle

Buckle up for safety

Leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle traveling ahead of you

Reduce your speed

Avoid distractions while driving

Slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles (police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, and CTDOT trucks)

