NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to hundreds of calls as the state saw its first significant snowfall of the season Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Most of the state saw a total accumulation of 2″ to 5″, while some areas saw 7″. Hundreds of schools are operating on a one or two-hour delay — check the updated list of closings and delays here.

Connecticut State Police released the following statistics for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.

Calls for service350
Traffic services calls (spin-outs, disabled vehicles, debris in the roadway, etc.)54
Reports of traffic accidents39
Traffic accidents with no reported injuries33
Traffic accidents with reported injuries6

    Some roads may be slick during the morning commute. State police urge drivers to:

    • Leave yourself extra time to reach your destination
    • Clear any snow from your vehicle
    • Buckle up for safety
    • Leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle traveling ahead of you
    • Reduce your speed
    • Avoid distractions while driving
    • Slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles (police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, and CTDOT trucks)

