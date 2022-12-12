NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to hundreds of calls as the state saw its first significant snowfall of the season Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
Most of the state saw a total accumulation of 2″ to 5″, while some areas saw 7″. Hundreds of schools are operating on a one or two-hour delay — check the updated list of closings and delays here.
Connecticut State Police released the following statistics for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.
|Calls for service
|350
|Traffic services calls (spin-outs, disabled vehicles, debris in the roadway, etc.)
|54
|Reports of traffic accidents
|39
|Traffic accidents with no reported injuries
|33
|Traffic accidents with reported injuries
|6
Some roads may be slick during the morning commute. State police urge drivers to:
- Leave yourself extra time to reach your destination
- Clear any snow from your vehicle
- Buckle up for safety
- Leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle traveling ahead of you
- Reduce your speed
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles (police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, and CTDOT trucks)
