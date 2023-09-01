HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plan on drinking this Labor Day weekend? Be sure to find assign a designated driver.

Connecticut State Police stressed that message on Friday as part of its traditional pre-holiday reminder to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis.

“These are preventable crashes,” said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation. “People are making a selfish decision when they decide to consume alcohol and then get behind the wheel when they’re impaired.”

More patrols are planned throughout the weekend.