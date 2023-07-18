HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper was suspended on Monday and placed on paid administrative leave following “the discovery of possible violations of department policy,” Connecticut State Police confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday.

Christopher Melanson was a member of the traffic services unit. He joined the force in 2006.

A spokesperson for state police said the agency would not comment further due to the ongoing internal affairs investigation into the case.

