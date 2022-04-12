NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Wooden’s office said he tested positive after taking both a rapid self-test and a PCR test. They said he is experiencing mild symptoms, resting and recovering at home. He will isolate and work from home for the next five days.

His office said Wooden will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and test again in the coming days.

“He is grateful for the protection of being fully vaccinated and boosted and encourages everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters in order to protect themselves and their loved ones,” his office said.

