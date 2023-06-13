The Reddit app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s subreddit has joined a widespread movement on the platform in protest fees Reddit is levying against third-party developers.

The subreddit was set to private on Monday, and remained dark on Tuesday. A message on the subreddit stated that the decision was in protest of the API, also known as application programming interface, changes.

Under the setting change, only approved members can see and interact with posts. About 310,000 users are members of r/connecticut.

Moderators announced the decision in advance. The worldwide protests were expected to last for about 48 hours.

The New London subreddit was also dark on Tuesday. The subreddit pages for Hartford and New Haven were still open, as of 3:30 p.m.

The API changes have led Reddit apps like Apollo to make the decision to shut down, according to The Hill.

A spokesperson for Reddit told The Hill that the company spends millions on hosting fees, and that the company needs to be paid to continue supporting the API apps.

“Our pricing is based on usage levels that we measure to be comparable to our own costs,” Rathschmidt wrote in an email summarizing what was shared with the community of developers, according to The Hill.