Connecticut Sun, WNBA teams calling on fans for voter registration challenge ahead of November election

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun announced Wednesday that they and eight other WNBA teams are rounding up fans to register to vote ahead of the November election.

Nine WNBA teams are participating in “Unite the Vote,” a friendly voter registration challenge organized by the Washington Mystics. The goal: the team leading in registrations will receive 200 care packages for those in need.

The Sun reports, “the initiative is in partnership with When We All Vote, a nonprofit, non-partisan organization with a mission to increase participation in every election.”

In addition to the Sun and the Mystics, the WNBA teams participating include, the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, and Seattle Storm.

Fans participating in “Unite The Vote” are asked to visit www.UniteTheVoteChallenge.com and register using their favorite team’s specialized voting portal.

Connecticut Sun fans can head directly to https://www.whenweallvote.org/sun/ to register under the team’s personalized page.

The Sun says if they are atop the leader board on Sept. 18, they plan to work with United Way of Southeastern Connecticut to distribute the care packages to those in need.