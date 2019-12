(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is celebrating a landmark for a beloved Connecticut supermarket.

It’s Stew Leonard’s 50th anniversary! The governor is going to have live cows at the state capitol for a milk toast at noon.

They’re also celebrating Mr. Leonard’s 90th birthday. The Leonard family began as a small dairy in 1969, supplying milk in rural Connecticut.

50 years later, Stew Leonard’s serves over 11 million customers across the nation.