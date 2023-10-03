NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut teachers can get a free caffeine boost from Dunkin’ on Thursday.

The chain announced this week that teachers — including college professors, principals and counselors — can get a free medium hot or iced coffee. The promotion excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.

The offer is to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” Michelle McDonough, the local Connecticut Dunkin’ field marketing manager, said in a written announcement. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

No purchase is necessary at participating locations, but the offer is limited to one free coffee per teacher.