NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 introduced you to HUGE, a Connecticut-based combat robot that regularly competed on the Discovery Channel’s show, “BattleBots,” in 2021. We recently caught up with HUGE’s team captain, Jonathan Schultz, as they returned from the World Championship.

Team HUGE is kind of a big deal! They are 5-time “BattleBots” playoff competitors, and just ​three weeks ago, they made the finals of the World Championship.

In the first round, they scraped up Skorpios. They then clawed up MadCatter. In the quarterfinals, they reversed the curse from WitchDoctor and then crushed Copperhead.

“It’s what you have spent so many years dreaming of and aiming towards,” Schultz said. “You start to think something will always go wrong, so to have it not go wrong is every dream come true. But also, very validating, we’ve come along with a very weird robot.”

But in the finals, HUGE fell just short of SawBlaze.

“He wasn’t able to hit the front face of the frames,” Schultz said.

HUGE’s main defense is a spinning arm, which turns at 200 mph, keeping competitors at bay.

“I think he knew the armor was there and aimed at the pulleys and cut the belt, which is what turned the fight,” Schultz said.

In the “BattleBots” arena, the goal is to disable or destroy your opponent, which means flip them, smash them, or even ignite them!

The world of combat robotics is all about innovation and problem-solving.​

“You can solve the problem in a thousand different ways, which leads to every robot being super unique, different shapes, and the ability to really personalize things and make it a representation of yourself,” Schultz said.

HUGE wasn’t always huge. The robot started on a smaller scale, competing in local competitions like the Norwalk Havoc Robot League (NHRL). The NHRL welcomes 3, 12, and 30-pound robots that compete yearly.

It’s a great place to start for anyone with curiosity, creativity, and a little friendly competition. And who knows, you may compete for the Giant Nut someday!

“We pinch ourselves since the filming since it aired.”

The next NHRL battle is Sparky’s Circus this weekend at 165 Water St. in Norwalk. Schultz will be there battling with a 12-pound version of HUGE. You can catch another battle at MakerSpace in Hartford on July 29, which features 1-pound combat robots.