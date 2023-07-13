NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Unoccupied” read the paint sprayed across the hood and smashed windshield of a car captured by historic flooding in Vermont.

Fortunately, the vehicles Connecticut’s urban search and rescue team has inspected have all been empty. The group has been at work this week after Gov. Ned Lamont approved for the team’s deployment on Monday to Vermont. The eight-person group has since rescued five people and three pets.

On Thursday, the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security posted new photos of the efforts, which include a backhoe helping pull a submerged vehicle out of the dirty waters of the Winooski River. Another picture showed a member of the team attached a heavy chain to an overturned vehicle near the town of Barre.

Groups from across the nation have poured into Vermont in the wake of the devastating floods, which have washed out roads and killed at least one person. Rising waters have left some towns inaccessible.

Teams from Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan and New York have also traveled to Vermont to help.