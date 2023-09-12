NEW HAVEN , Conn, (WTNH) — One of the pioneers of Connecticut television and radio, Dick Bertel has died at 92 years old.

Bertel’s family confirmed with News 8 that he passed away on Monday, surrounded by his family in Maryland.

Bertel covered some of the biggest events of his time and was one of the first broadcasters in Connecticut to report the news of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. He interviewed governors, senators, presidential candidates and celebrities.

After leaving Connecticut he joined Voice of America radio, and worked overseas in Europe.

News 8’s Dennis House to Bertel earlier this year on This Week in Connecticut about his amazing career.

Dennis had this to say about Bertel’s passing calling him a mentor: “I’ll always remember Dick Bertel’s kindness and advice he gave me over the years. His contributions to Connecticut television and radio were numerous and I am grateful to him for inspiring me.”

Bertel leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral services are pending.