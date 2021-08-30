Connecticut theaters mandating masks, COVID vaccinations for upcoming shows

CONN., (WTNH)– The six theaters that make up Connecticut’s Flagship Producing Theaters (CFPT) announced a mandatory vaccination and mask requirement for all indoor spaces on Monday.

To try to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and help the theater make a successful return, this mandate will take effect immediately.

Audience members must be masked and fully vaccinated to attend any indoor performances. Audience members will need to show proof of vaccination with a valid ticket to enter the venue.

The mask mandate also applies to the staff and stage crew. If artists are not performing on stage, they are expected to wear their masks.

“Since the global pandemic closed our buildings in 2020, we have been eager to welcome Connecticut back to the theater in-person, safely,” said Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director. “Vaccines and masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow us to share the collective electricity of live performance, unmediated by a screen. We are guided by science and always listening to our audience, with safety as our highest priority.”

Some CFPT members will be allowed certain exemptions to the vaccine requirement if it is related to medical or religious issues. The CFPT recommends people look at each theater’s website to see about their exemption policy in addition to COVID-19 protocols.

CFPT theaters include the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, and Yale Repertory Theatre.

The CFPT says that their decision on how and when to reopen is based o the current conditions and guidelines from the CDC, state and local officials, and collective investment in the well-being of their audiences.