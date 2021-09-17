Connecticut to appeal Purdue bankruptcy plan

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will appeal the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan.

The decision tries to extinguish Connecticut’s claims against both the company and the family that owns it. Tong says the family is not bankrupt.

He released a statement that reads in part:

“We cannot allow bankruptcy laws to be abused and misused as a loophole for the rich and powerful to avoid justice and accountability. This decision was an unprecedented and unacceptable overreach by the bankruptcy court.”

Purdue’s bankruptcy plan requires the Sackler family to pay $4 billion over nine years to help abate the opioid crisis they fueled.