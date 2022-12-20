HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) renewed a declaration enabling Connecticut to keep receiving federal support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move provides funds for supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for people experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence.

The declaration is active through June 28, 2023, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.

“We need this declaration in place, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to access the federal support necessary for emergency food benefits and housing services that other states across the country are continuing to receive as a result of the pandemic,” Lamont said.

The governor said he would not issue any emergency executive orders under this declaration.