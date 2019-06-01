Connecticut

Connecticut to fly flags at half-staff in remembrance of Virginia Beach shooting victims

(WTNH) - Connecticut will fly the American and state flags at half-staff from Saturday until sunset on Tuesday in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Virginia Beach.

"Connecticut is grieving with the victims in Virginia Beach, as well as their families, friends, and those in the community," Governor Lamont said in a statement. "However, thoughts and prayers ring hollow without meaningful action. I'm proud of what we've done in Connecticut, but we must demand federal action on this issue."

On Friday, a city worker with a security pass committed a mass shooting in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 11 city employees and himself.

