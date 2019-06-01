Connecticut to fly flags at half-staff in remembrance of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WTNH) - Connecticut will fly the American and state flags at half-staff from Saturday until sunset on Tuesday in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Virginia Beach.

Related: Gunman in Virginia Beach massacre was public utilities engineer with security pass: Police

"Connecticut is grieving with the victims in Virginia Beach, as well as their families, friends, and those in the community," Governor Lamont said in a statement. "However, thoughts and prayers ring hollow without meaningful action. I'm proud of what we've done in Connecticut, but we must demand federal action on this issue."

On Friday, a city worker with a security pass committed a mass shooting in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 11 city employees and himself.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.