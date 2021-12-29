Connecticut to give schools 2M at-home COVID tests; CAPSS executive director weighs in

Conn. (WTNH) — When the state’s shipment of at-home COVID tests arrives, 2 million of them will be heading to schools once the calendar turns.

Governor Ned Lamont continues to say that keeping kids in school is a top priority.

Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS), told News 8 the tests will give parents a little peace of mind.

However, she said the policy in practice still does not allow educators to accept the results of at-home tests. There are still a lot of moving parts and Rabinowitz said changes in policy are still a possibility.

“I’m not a health professional… so I don’t want to make, I don’t want to conjecture what the change of policy could be, but I’m wondering if in fact at some point in time that policy may change to allow evidence from the at-home tests,” Rabinowitz said.

Rabinowitz said the number one concern on the part of superintendents is having sufficient staff to open schools safely and that superintendents, their assistants or human resource directors might have to teach a class.

She said health professionals will direct school districts on how to move forward.