HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will observe Juneteenth Independence Day as a legal state holiday for the first time in Connecticut history this year.

President Joe Biden is also recognized as a federal holiday under legislation President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

State offices will be closed this coming Monday in observance of the holiday.

The state holiday was created in 2022 by Public Act 22-128, when Gov. Ned Lamont signed it into law, with its first year of state observance beginning in 2023.

According to Lamont, if June 19 falls on a Saturday, the legal state holiday will be observed on the previous Friday. If June 19 falls on a Sunday, the state will observe it the following Monday.



Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation became effective on Jan 1.,1863. It wasn’t until June 19 in 1865, that the Union army brought word of the proclamation to slaves in Galveston, Texas — making them among the last to be freed.

“For far too long, Juneteenth and the end of slavery have not been truly appreciated as a major part of United States history to the extent that they should,” Lamont said. “Embracing this history is an important component of educating everyone about how our nation was built and the significance of what this day means. When we ignore the impact of slavery, we ignore who we are as Americans and the extraordinary injustice that it created. Making Juneteenth a legal state holiday does not erase the cruelty of slavery, however it makes it clear that Connecticut acknowledges this gross injustice in our collective history and recognizes its impact.”