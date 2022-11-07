HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $886,175 in settlements with Experian and T-Mobile over data breaches that impacted 142,789 people in the state, according to an announcement Monday from Attorney General William Tong.

The funds are part of $16 million that will be distributed to states nationwide after breaches in 2021 and 2015 breaches left customers’ information — including names, addresses and Social Security numbers – -available for hackers.

“Experian and T-Mobile had independent obligations to safeguard consumers’ personal information. They each failed to do so in their own respects,” Tong said in the written announcement. “Our multistate settlement sends a strong message to companies that we will hold them accountable if they fail to take reasonable measures to protect consumers’ information—whether that information is managed on their own systems or entrusted to a third party.”

As part of the settlement, both companies agreed to improve data security.

Experian also has to offer five years of free credit monitoring to those impacted by the breach, and two free copies of a credit report each year during the same timeframe.

A separate August 2021 T-Mobile data breach remains under investigation.