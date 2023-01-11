NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.

Thanks to a Congressional spending package passed in Washington just before the holidays, the federal government is sending $5 billion to states to deal with the high energy costs this winter. About $20 million of that funding is coming to Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined state leaders Wednesday to discuss how that money will help residents.

The increased benefits available through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program means families in need can get just over $2,300 this winter in energy aid.

State officials said it faces two problems: the spike in energy prices this year and solving the long-term problem of Connecticut having some of the biggest energy bills in the country.

“People should not be forced to choose between heating and eating,” Blumenthal said.

“There are significant subsidies out there right now from the federal government that makes transmission a lot more affordable,” Lamont said. “And that means not just hardening our grid here in the state of Connecticut, but what it means to get power from offshore wind and Quebec hydro here into our region.”

Visit ct.gov/heatinghelp or dial 211 to find out if you qualify for home energy help this winter.

If there is a glimmer of good news in this, it is our mild winter. That could change, but being above average through mid-January is cushioning the blow a bit of those high energy costs.