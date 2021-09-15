Connecticut to welcome 310 Afghan refugees

Conn. (WTNH) — As many as 310 Afghan refugees will soon resettle in Connecticut.

Governor Lamont released a statement Wednesday saying they will be welcomed with open arms.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ensured Connecticut that these individuals will have all been vetted, in addition to having all necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19. These evacuees are our allies and have supported our country for years, and it is our turn to return the favor. Connecticut has a legacy of being there for those in need, and we are proud to answer the call,” Lamont said.

He has directed the State Department of Social Services to work with partners on the state, federal and local levels to make sure they all have the resources and support they need, including everything from food and shelter to education and job training.