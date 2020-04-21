Connecticut tourism is going online, ‘Virtual Art Trail’ available as way to adapt to pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a $15 billion industry that employs more than 100,000 people across the state, and now Connecticut tourism has taken a major hit due to the coronavirus crisis. But some attractions are adapting so visitors can enjoy them virtually.

CT tourism has gone viral. Instead of soaking in masterpieces one-by-one in museums, you can now take a virtual tour of galleries. Instead of getting face-to-face with a ferocious feline, you can now check out the zoo webcams.

Beardsley Zoo and Mystic Aquarium both are offering live webcams of their animals.

Additionally, 22 museums and historic sites of Connecticut Art Trail have come together to create a virtual experience that art lovers can enjoy from home.

The “virtual trail” includes lectures, museum tours, and special programs for all ages.

Director for the Office of Tourism in CT says they’re working with Governor Ned Lamont on a redeveloping plan, as well, once this is all over.

It’s very important…to make sure for our tourism industry in our state…that we help guide and help lead the industry out of this. – Randy Fiveash/ Director of CT Office of Tourism

Many of these attractions are non-profits, so if you can afford to right now, you can buy season passes or tickets now and use them when everything reopens.