Connecticut tourism officials trying to attract leaf peepers

FILE – This Wednesday Oct. 22, 2008 file photo shows fall foliage as recreational anglers fish on the Connecticut River near Rocky Hill, Conn. Connecticut tourism officials plan to spend more money than usual promoting the state’s fall foliage in an attempt help the industry rebound from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

(AP)– Connecticut tourism officials plan to spend more money than usual promoting the state’s fall foliage in an attempt to help the industry rebound from the pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont helped launch the $1.4 million “Full Color Connecticut” marketing campaign Friday, which he said will link leaf peeping to other attractions across the state.

The campaign’s budget is nearly triple the amount typically invested in a fall marketing program.

It’s designed to reach about 33% of the market in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island – compared to 10% in recent years – and expand into other markets such as Philadelphia.