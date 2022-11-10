Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday, Nov. 10, mark’s a very special occasion aside from being the eve of Veteran’s Day.

Nov. 10 celebrates the United States Marine Corps birthday! And this year, the heroic institution turns 247 years old from its founding in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775.

To celebrate, the Marine Corps released an 11-minute birthday video on Tuesday, highlighting the important work marines do for the country. The clip not only dives into the bravery of being a marine but the sacrifices they make as well.

Across the country, marines are being honored and celebrated for the Corps’ birthday. And in Connecticut, events are taking place to make sure marines and veterans are being commemorated.

In New Britain, a cake-cutting ceremony is taking place at the National Iwo Jima Memorial at 10 a.m. News 8’s own Gil Simmons, a former marine himself, will be attending the event!

And in Hartford, resident veterans will be honored at Avery Heights with the unveiling of the Veterans Wall of Honor. The wall is dedicated to their loyal service and will be displayed in the main hallway.

A special luncheon event will immediately follow, along with a reception service.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and will feature a series of special guests, including Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford.