TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Greenways Council and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are teaming up with several organizations to host the annual Connecticut Trails Symposium next week.



The event is an effort to showcase how communities can gather and support Connecticut’s statewide trail systems. The symposium features sessions focused on enhancing access and inclusivity on trails.



The event runs next week from Thursday to Friday at the Five Points Art Center in Torrington.



You can register for the Connecticut Trails Symposium by clicking here.