HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As we head into the holiday weekend, those on the front lines are reminding people to be safe on the roads.

On Friday, trauma teams from across Connecticut held a press conference at Hartford Hospital to promote their Not One More campaign.

Trauma centers around the state are joining together to discuss the dire consequences of drunk driving. The number of wrong-way crashes is up 500 percent in Connecticut. Officials said in most wrong-way crashes, a drunk driver is to blame.



Among those getting the message out is Joe Kaplowe, the son of a Hartford Healthcare Physician Assistant who was killed by a wrong-way driver four years ago.



“You are not alone. Your actions have a massive impact on others. And maybe remembering that can help someone to decide this holiday week, not one more,” Kaplowe said.

Health officials said Connecticut has the fourth highest rate per capita of impaired driving fatalities in the United States.



“80 percent of the time the individual in the wrong way incident is a young intoxicated person coming home late at night after a party,” said Dr. Jonathan Gates, the Chief of Trauma at Hartford Hospital.

