MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – In August 2018, Connecticut State Police identified the falsification of traffic stop data within the state police NEXGEN system.

The Connecticut State Police Command initiated an internal affairs investigation into four state troopers who were suspected of producing fake data.

State police said the data was located inside the Connecticut State Police NEXGEN system and that no one from the public received a fabricated ticket in connection to the fake data.

During the investigations, two of the state troopers accused of faking the data were separated from the Connecticut State Police in November 2018. The other two troopers who faked the data were disciplined in accordance with the Connecticut Labor Laws and police union contract.

According to a release from state police, an audit of traffic stop data for multiple troops was conducted and discrepancies were identified. State police said they believed the discrepancies were from technology and training issues, not intentional falsification. Connecticut State Police Command provided guidance to state troopers on how to properly report traffic stop data.

In June 2022, the Racial Profiling Prohibition Project Advisory Board (CTRP3) learned of the audit through a report by a media organization. CTRP3 conducted an adult of all Connecticut State Police traffic data from 2014 to 2021.

In 5% of cases, the audit revealed discrepancies between the data reported to CTRP3 and official ticket data that was obtained by the state Judicial branch. Officials said the cause of the discrepancies needed further investigation to determine if they had been falsified or if the data was a result of training or technological issuers.

State police said the number of discrepancies decreased over time, but even one is too many. State police released the following statement in part:

“The State Police are deeply committed to ensuring the integrity of Connecticut’s racial profiling data and to maintaining public confidence in the essential public safety services our troopers provide each day.”

As a result, Connecticut State Police have been working internally and alongside the Racial Profiling Prohibition Project Advisory Board to reduce any further discrepancies.

(The data collected between 2014 and 2021 SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

The organizations have released seven recommendations as part of the plan of action. Connecticut State Police also released their responses for each recommendation.

Recommendation 1: The serious nature of submitting false or misleading traffic stop records can have consequences beyond the Alvin W. Penn law. Stare police should immediately reinforce all current troopers, constables and consequences under state law for those found to be inputting fictitious records to mislead management and the racial profiling data review system.

Response: Connecticut State Police issued a training bulletin to enforce accurate reporting of traffic stops. State police have referred the issues detailed in the CTRP3 audit to the Chief’s State Attorney for investigation. After the investigation is complete, the Connecticut State Police Internal Affairs Division will conduct its own investigation. The potential consequences of submitting fictitious records have been detailed in the Connecticut State Police Administrative and Operations manual.

Recommendation 2: Timely supervisory review of records submitted by troopers is key to assuring the accuracy of traffic stop records. The expectations for troop commanders and supervisory staff must be reviewed regarding the importance of record accuracy for all under their supervision. Supervisors must ensure all personnel meets agency standards for accurate reporting.

Response: State police said as a result of the recommendations supervisors have now implemented a monthly review of traffic stops in the NexGen system to ensure compliance with the reporting of data.

Recommendation 3: An independent record of all traffic stops communicated to dispatch should be retained in the dispatch log.

Response: State police said they agree with the recommendation and are working with a technology vendor to confirm the NexGen computer-aided dispatch and records management systems can be modified to implement it.

Recommendation 4: Connecticut State Police command staff should reevaluate how case numbers are issued.

Response: State police said proper reviews by supervisors pursuant to recommendation way to ensure compliance and accuracy of data reported. State police said staff is available to discuss the recommendation further with CTRP3.

Recommendation 5: Whenever troopers or constables enter a traffic stop into the system it results in an infraction, the infraction ticket number part of the data entered into the NexGen system.

Response: State police are implementing the recommendation, which requires technological changes to the NexGen system. Once the changer is implemented all sworn personnel will receive updated training to include the infraction number with their reports.

Recommendation 6: Provide clear guidance and training to troopers regarding the property reporting of stops made involving a commercial vehicle.

Response: Connecticut State Police are working with the technology vendor to ensure NexGen requires competition of bias-based profiling data for commercial vehicle stops.

Recommendation 7: The advisory board should consider having CTRP4 staff consider an annual audit of Connecticut State Police data for the next three calendar years.

Response: State police said they appreciate the assistance of the Racial Profiling Prohibition Project Advisory Board and will cooperate with yearly reviews regarding racial profiling data. State police will also work alongside them to develop, evaluate and implement future recommendations.