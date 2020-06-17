Connecticut, U.S. Army holding virtual hiring events

Breaking News
Connecticut

(WTNH) — If you’re trying to get back to work, it’s a great time to start putting in those applications during a virtual hiring event happening Wednesday.

Starting today and through tomorrow, the hiring event is a part of Connecticut’s plan to lower unemployment numbers. Governor Lamont says it’s a partnership between state leaders and job site Indeed.

The U.S. Army is also going online in an effort to recruit thousands of new soldiers. The military branch has started its Army National Hiring Days. It’s the army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

The goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations. According to its website, those who enlist during this time could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year-scholarship.

