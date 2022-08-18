WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Unemployment in Connecticut dipped to 3.7% in July, as the state added 6,500 jobs with another 120,000 job openings across the state.

Connecticut is now approaching pre-pandemic employment levels, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo released the July labor market data which showed gains in many sectors of the state’s economy.

“Connecticut’s unemployment rate is now at historic lows. This is continued good news for job seekers across every industry sector and every demographic,” Bartolomeo said. “While state economists continue to be vigilant around the impact of energy costs and inflation, Connecticut is showing strong and steady month-over-month progress both in pandemic recovery and outside of the market anomalies caused by the pandemic.”

The state has recovered 86.1% of the nonfarm positions lost from the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

These six major industry supersectors gained jobs in July 2022:

Government: +3,900

Construction and Mining: +1,500

Trade, Transportation, & Utilities: +800

Manufacturing: +700

Professional and Business Services: +500

Educational and Health Services: +400

These four major industry supersectors declined in July 2022:

Leisure and Hospitality: -600

Other services: -400

Information: -200

Financial Activities: -100

“Job gains in July were broad-based with notable increases in manufacturing, up 700, and construction, up 1,500,” said Patrick Flaherty, CTDOL’s director of research. “The warm weather last winter created a long construction season so that industry has now recovered 112% of the jobs lost during the pandemic. Additionally, the healthcare sector, which was hit hard throughout the pandemic by illness, burnout, and death, is also regaining jobs. These are good indicators for Connecticut’s economy and a strong overall report.”