HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has a new blueprint for how to make the state’s criminal justice system and the courts more fair and efficient.

The project, called Move Justice Forward, has been underway for more than two years.

Starting in 2021, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice has met with judges, lawyers and social activist groups to find ways to make the court system in the state more equitable for everyone.

Thursday, the group behind this study rolled out their 10 point action plan at the office of the Chief State’s Attorney in Rocky Hill.

The action plan calls for things like improving prosecutor training, recruiting more diverse staff to the legal system, improving cohesion across all state attorney offices and increasing transparency.

“For the first time, the people of the state of Connecticut can can look at a document that is over 200 pages, and it covers everything from charging decisions on the front end, to sentencing recommendations on the back end,” Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin said. “And, what I hope what the people of Connecticut take from that document is the complex nature of prosecutorial decisions.”

The state calls it a living document that will be updated every year.

To read the entire document, click here.