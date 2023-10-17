BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s new branding and marketing campaign is meant to focus on the state’s identity as “creators, makers, innovators and entrepreneurs,” according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The governor unveiled the state’s new branding and marketing campaign, “Make It Here,” during a news conference on Tuesday.

The goal of the campaign is to bring continued economic growth and instill greater pride in state residents.

“Make It Here” replaces the old slogan, “Still Revolutionary,” which was retired in spring 2019.

“There is no better place to live and work in the U.S. than in Connecticut, and it’s about time that everyone knows it too,” Lamont said. “We make the most complex machines in the world – submarines, helicopters and jet engines. We’re home to Fortune 500 companies and game-changing start-ups. The quality of life here is unmatched with our public education, health care systems and public safety consistently ranked among the best in the nation.”

News 8 hit the streets to find out what residents think of the “Make It Here” slogan.

“If it’s going to help us grow why not?” said Karis Westly, of New Haven. “We’re good at making money — that we are good at.”

Brandon Colas, of Hamden, was more skeptical.

“It’s great if you can make it here, but is anyone going to show up with the taxes so high?” he said.

De’Oren Robinson is visiting the Connecticut for the first time from North Carolina. He called the slogan too ambiguous.

“Is it like…New York?” he said. “Make it here, make it anywhere? I don’t get it.”

In an announcement, Lamont’s office said this campaign was “spurred by recent research that found only 50% of residents are proud of the state and only 21% would recommend the state to others despite high marks as a place to live (73%), work (59%), and play (78%).”

Ann Rumberger, who has lived in Connecticut for 23 years, thinks the new slogan has potential.

“If the governor and his administration could employ all the tentacles of that marking plan and not just a slogan – but actually put money and resources behind it and attract businesses … boots on the ground, that could be helpful,” she said.

Anthony Anthony, Connecticut’s chief marketing officer, said the campaign “was designed to help Connecticut stand taller than our regional peers and inspire greater pride among our residents.

“By shining a light on the state’s underlying identity that has always been present, we’re telling a more authentic story about Connecticut today, and better showing where we’re headed tomorrow,” he said.