HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new family-owned hat shop is bringing economic viability to Capitol City and adding a little bit of flare to it.

AJ Johnson had a thing about hats.

“This is my favorite. We call this the yin-yang because you get both sides of the yang. Ying. Yang,” Johnson said.

Johnson is half of the brother act behind the stylish new hat house on Garden Street in Hartford. It’s a go-to place if you’re looking for a medium to high-end hat.

“A part of our brand, we have strength, loyalty, and distinction. Those are the three pillars of my family. How we were raised,” said Johnson.

You can find all the classic looks here such as the fedora, the ever-popular beret, the duckbill hat and of course the top hat for that extra special night out.

“I am a hat conessiuer- I have a hat club,” Fred Phillips said.

You can say Phillips knows a thing or two about a quality lid and he’s impressed with what the Hat House has to offer.

“The visual presence that it serves the community because you have young Black and brown youth walking up and down the street and they look into the window and they see people that look like them having their own business. Not only are they having their own business, they are thriving in the community,” Phillips said.

Johnson’s wife, Melanie, runs the store and also adds those little touches that gives these hats the extra pizzazz.

“So in the spirit of Barbie, we made this hat. This is called Barbie the Baddy and it has pom poms on it, extra feathers. It’d delicate. It’s on a movable headband so you can adjust a position for that particular woman,” Melanie explained.

Johnson said he developed a love for hats from his father, who was a highly respected Reverand with a style all of whom had, as Johnson explained, a way of bringing out something special in a person.

The shop is also a win for the city.

“You look at it from a perspective of activating a vacant space, supporting local entrepreneurship, creating economic opportunity, putting something of quality that people can be proud of here on Garden Street. It’s a victory in so many ways for the community,” said

The hats here run the gamut price-wise, from $10 to up to $300.