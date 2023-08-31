NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fitness Pro Chaila Gilliams springs the energy with a capital “E” to her Aqua Zumba classes at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven.

“So with the water, you’re not feeling afraid. You just move. You feel like no one can really see you because you’re underwater a little bit. But you’re free to move. You have much more range or motion,” Gilliams explains.

Keant Brooks got hooked on the class after hearing her mother talking about it last year.

“And I’m thinking, Oh, that’s cool. Little old lady water aerobics. I remember it from the eighties. And I said, Man, I think I’ll go and move flow. And imagine my surprise when I got here and it was aqua Zumba. It was faster, happier, harder than anything that I remember,” Brooks said.

In the past, Gilliams’ nonprofit, the Green Peacock Corporation, has received a grant to help in the prevention of diabetes, covering people in the program over the age of 60.

“I’m a life coach, so I teach people how to prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes. And with that, we want to encourage not only nutritional habits, but we want to encourage physical fitness,” Gilliams said.

And these classes are a serious workout. An hour in that pool doing Zumba, you can burn anywhere from 300 all the way up to 900 calories. The classes are paying off for Hamden’s Joy Morrison.

She recently had gastric sleeve surgery that, along with Aqua Zumba, has made quite a difference.

I’ve lost over 100 pounds with Sheila,” Morrison said. “Oh, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun. And it’s a good exercise.”

Gilliams tells News 8 that these workouts are just the right fit for people recovering from surgery.

“Water is excellent for them. They love it. A lot of people come off of injuries, hip replacement, knee replacement. So this allows them to get a full workout that they can’t do on land because of the impact,” Gilliams said.

For Albertus Magnus, it’s another great way to use the school’s athletic center for the greater good.

Whenever the opportunity presents itself for Albertus to be a good community partner and have groups such as these come in, we’re all for providing that opportunity and keeping those strong partnerships.

If you are interested in taking one of Gilliams’ classes, you do have to register ahead of time. There is no set price but she does ask for donations.

You can get more information about the program at thegreenpeacock.org.