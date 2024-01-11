NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Most of us would agree that being a leader and a good teammate are two qualities that lead to success in life. A program at one New Haven high school has been fine-tuning those traits in students for years.

At Hillhouse High School Senior Adriana Cotto led the Junior Army ROTC’s Drill Team with incredible precision. She said her four years in the program have changed her life.

“At first, I used to be a real irritated person, I had a lot of anger in me and now I manage my anger a lot more. I don’t have an attitude with people here- I am more in a sense of calm,” Cotto said.

About 85 cadets are part of the Bulldog Battalion at Hillhouse this year. Seargent First Class Lisa Rodriguez heads up the program that includes classroom work for the students in addition to the more visible drill team and color guard.

“It has nothing to do with joining the military, they wear the uniform, we wear it three or four times a month. it’s designed to teach them to be well-rounded students. They have classes in anger management, communication and how to get along well with other people,” Rodriguez said.

The Junior Army ROTC program has been around for more than 20 years and it’s one of only five that exist on the high school level anywhere in Connecticut.

Over the years, more than 2,000 students have walked the gall of Hillhouse proudly wearing the uniform while honing those leadership skills and making new friends.

“We’re like a big family, I love everybody in the program. they treat me like one of their own. I respect them, they respect me we are like one big family,” said Alex Lewis with Hillhouse Jr. Army ROTC.

Damarley Barrett is a college freshman now after spending all four of his years at Hillhouse in ROTC and getting those all-important leadership lessons from Sergeant Rodriguez.

“We call her here at Hillhouse ‘the tough love’- everything she does its because she wants to see us better as a person,” Barrett said.