NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Over the decades, Woolsey Hall on the campus of Yale University has hosted some of the greatest names in music, from Duke Ellington to Wynton Marsalis.

On Sep. 23, a new group of international jazz stars, featuring Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet, will be looking to bring down the house to support a good cause.

“Woolsey Hall is unbelievable,” William Fluker of NYSPIRE Music Group. “All the greats have played at this place and those that have nor desire to play here.

Sickle cell is an extremely painful genetic blood disorder that is passed down from parents to their children. The disorder primarily affects those in the Black and Brown communities. This event will be something new for the sickle cell community that will connect great music with scientific research.

Like the walk that is held every year to support the cause, the upcoming concert will primarily support Michelle’s House in New Haven where work is done every day to improve the lives of those living with sickle cell and to prevent future cases.

“You know that it’s a genetic disease right, and it people are unaware that they have the sickle cell trait babies will be born. So we need to look at awareness as prevention,” Jim Rawlings with Michelle’s House said.

For longtime Yale Music Professor Thomas Duffy, who helped secure Woolsey Hall for the concert, jazzin for sickle cell is a perfect fire for the university’s mission.

“Today, jazz with its core in the African American experience is everybody’s music, right? Why wouldn’t everyone take advantage of healthy equity? Everybody should take responsibility for eliminating human suffering,” Duffy said.

The concert is set to take place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.