(WTNH) — A big push is being made by the Urban League of Greater Hartford to get people moving these days.

It’s not only about having fun in the sun, but also to keep people as healthy as possible.

Hartford State Representative Joshua Hall and his son Jonathan are just two of the dozens of runners getting a workout at the 5K race at Keney Park in Hartford.

Hall, a longtime runner who has taken part in the Hartford marathon in the past, is well aware of the health challenges the African American community faces.

“We know we are disproportionally affected by many health issues and being fit and being active is one way to mitigate something that plagues our community way too much,” Joshua said.

The walk — and other activities to get people moving — is a joint effort of the Urban League and the Greater Hartford Marathon Foundation.

“We want to celebrate and promote movement- we’ve got soccer, football, double dutch, line dancing, zumba and whiffle ball with the Yard Goats,” Urban League of Greater Hartford President David Hopkins said.

“You often think about marathon distance or half marathon distance, but we want people to be able to walk a half mile or just down the street- and that’s what the Urban League is focused on today,” Jonathan said.

That’s also the Urban League’s ongoing mission — to level the playing field in education, employment, housing, and social justice. But on this day, the focus is on health and staying active — something the Gallagher brothers, Sebastian, Solamaine, and Santiago, know all about.

“We’re a soccer family, we do soccer 24/7,” Sebastian said.

The Urban League hopes everyone in the community will follow.

This was the second year of the Marathon Move Festival in Hartford.