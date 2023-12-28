STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The artifacts at the Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum are inspirational, enlightening and, at times, troubling. From a display of African American achievers – past and present – to a uniform worn by one of the original Tuskegee Airmen and stools from the Greensboro sitins of the 1960s.

When Executive Director Jeffrey Fletcher looked for a landing spot for his museum, many communities around the state took a pass. But, he got a warm welcome from Stratford and Republican Mayor Laura Hoydick.

“When Stratford is strong, that’s who we are, we are not partisan,” Hoydick said.

At a time when some Republican-led states are banning books and limiting the study of African American history in schools, Stratford is moving in a different direction.

“Jeffrey is nonjudgmental, and he’s telling a story,” Hoydick said. “He’s educating so anyone can feel comfortable learning and trying not to repeat the sins of the past. That’s why I felt so strongly that he and his museum and his mom and dad’s artifacts should be here.”

“They have made it a point to say, ‘let’s put our differences aside and let’s do this,’ and they said this is bipartisan because it goes to benefit the town of Stratford and the state of Connecticut’.

Now, Fletcher is hoping to move the museum to an even bigger space in Stratford in the coming years. He told News 8 that the location in town has already been chosen for the expansion.

The museum is looking to land a $2 million bond from the state, but it will take Democratic and Republican support to make that happen.

“It’s a reminder things are different than in the past, even when I was growing up,” state Rep. Joseph Gresko (D-121st District) said.

Gresko said he will be leading the charge in the general assembly to secure that funding.

“I’m very hopeful this next session in 2024 when we turn the page on the calendar, we can start fresh,” he said. “I will be making a pest of myself, making sure we get some funding.”

The museum is educating the people of Connecticut and showing that polarized politics doesn’t always have to be the state of play.

“This is the hard truth, and you can’t sugarcoat this history,” Fletcher said.