HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s urban search and rescue team has been sent to Vermont to help with efforts in the wake of historic flooding.

Gov. Ned Lamont authorized the team’s deployment on Monday, according to a social media post from the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The eight members of the team will help with swift water rescue missions.

Groups from across the nation have poured into Vermont in the wake of the devastating floods, which have washed out roads and killed at least one person. Rising waters have left some towns inaccessible, and a state park has been evacuated.