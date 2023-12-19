HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will use $10.7 million in federal funds to boost programs that help low-income residents make their homes more energy efficient, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office.

The programs created $62 million in savings in 2021, according to the announcement.

One of those, Home Energy Solutions, performs energy audits and weatherization measures. Those who qualify can receive a free audit.

Lamont’s office said that there has been a 80% increase in audits in the last five years as energy costs have increased.

“We need creative solutions to improve energy affordability in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “We’ve previously used [Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative] funds to support these very effective energy efficiency programs. The use of the [American Rescue Plan Act] funds in this way is new, and it aligns with the core purpose of the federal program, and adds workforce, climate, and air quality benefits. The energy efficiency programs provide attractive, reliable work opportunities for Connecticut’s clean energy workforce.”

More information on the programs can be found online.