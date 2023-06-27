HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will use $6 million of an ongoing settlement from Volkswagen to install 54 electric vehicle charging stations across the state, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced on Tuesday.

“I’m really proud of the investments we’re making in Connecticut’s future while driving down air pollution from cars and trucks at the same time,” Lamont said in a written announcement. “The projects we are announcing today will go a long way in helping to improve air quality and protect public health throughout Connecticut, while also providing economic development opportunities.”

About $1.8 million will be used at government sites, $3.3 million will be used for municipal projects and $1 million will fund public sites. Of the municipal projects, 10 will be in areas described as environment justice communities.

The settlement funds will include chargers at eight locations for the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, 18 locations at Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, the University of Connecticut Health Center and at the University of Connecticut’s main campus in Storrs.

Other chargers will be installed by 30 municipalities, including North Haven, Hamden, Waterbury, New Britain, Stamford, Newington and Fairfield. Private sector stations include locations such as the Greater Hartford YMCA, parking garages in Hartford and at a Starbucks in Stamford.

“The transportation sector is responsible for approximately 70% of smog forming air pollution and 40% of climate pollution in Connecticut,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a written announcement. “Expanding the availability of charging infrastructure around the state is critical to scaling up EV adoption.”

The settlement was over a “defeat device” that the automaker installed in vehicles that was meant to cheat emissions tests. Connecticut received $55.7 million from three settlements.