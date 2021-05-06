Connecticut utilities face steep fines for storm failures

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut regulators have proposed a $30 million fine for Eversource and a $2.1 million fine for United Illuminating for what officials call the utilities’ failures in their preparation and response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the state without power last August, some for more than a week. The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Thursday issued violation notices to the companies.

The companies now have 20 days to request a hearing to contest the fines. The utilities say they are reviewing the proposed sanctions and will be deciding how to respond.

Regulators last week ordered the companies to increase the number of line workers who restore power after storms.