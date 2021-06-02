Connecticut VA cited for deaths of workers in November 2020 steam line explosion at West Haven campus

Connecticut (WTNH) — An inspection by the U.S. Department of labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration has determined that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System failed to protect employees from struck-by and burn hazards after two workers were killed in November 2020 when a steam line the workers had just finished repairing exploded.

A report released Wednesday mentions numerous deficiencies that lead to the deaths and states the deaths could have been prevented if safety measures had been followed.

“These fatalities could have been prevented if the employer had complied with safety standards that are designed to prevent the uncontrolled release of steam. Tragically, these well-known protective measures were not in place and two workers needlessly lost their lives.” OSHA Area Director Steven Biasi in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

OSHA found that VACT failed to:

Properly shutdown to avoid additional or increased hazard(s) to employees.

Relieve or render safe all potentially hazardous residual energy such as condensate water.

Maintain adequate procedures for isolating each steam main branch supplying campus buildings.

Conduct a periodic inspection of all lockout-tagout procedures to correct any deviations or inadequacies.

Provide adequate training to supervisory employees.

Retrain employees when there was a change in their job assignments, or a change in machines, equipment or processes that presented a new hazard.

Notify affected employees of the application and removal of lockout or tagout devices.

Inform Mulvaney Mechanical of VACT’s lockout/tagout procedures.

Ensure each authorized employee affix a personal lockout or tagout device to the group lockout device before working on the machine or equipment.

The press release also says nine notices of unsafe and unhealthful working conditions were issued to VACT for one willful and 3 repeat and five serious violations.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal reacted to the findings: