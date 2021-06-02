Connecticut VA cited for deaths of workers in November 2020 steam line explosion at West Haven campus

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
5.13 VA west haven_283296

Connecticut (WTNH) — An inspection by the U.S. Department of labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration has determined that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System failed to protect employees from struck-by and burn hazards after two workers were killed in November 2020 when a steam line the workers had just finished repairing exploded.

A report released Wednesday mentions numerous deficiencies that lead to the deaths and states the deaths could have been prevented if safety measures had been followed.

“These fatalities could have been prevented if the employer had complied with safety standards that are designed to prevent the uncontrolled release of steam. Tragically, these well-known protective measures were not in place and two workers needlessly lost their lives.”

OSHA Area Director Steven Biasi in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

OSHA found that VACT failed to:

  • Properly shutdown to avoid additional or increased hazard(s) to employees.
  • Relieve or render safe all potentially hazardous residual energy such as condensate water.
  • Maintain adequate procedures for isolating each steam main branch supplying campus buildings.
  • Conduct a periodic inspection of all lockout-tagout procedures to correct any deviations or inadequacies.
  • Provide adequate training to supervisory employees.
  • Retrain employees when there was a change in their job assignments, or a change in machines, equipment or processes that presented a new hazard.
  • Notify affected employees of the application and removal of lockout or tagout devices.
  • Inform Mulvaney Mechanical of VACT’s lockout/tagout procedures.
  • Ensure each authorized employee affix a personal lockout or tagout device to the group lockout device before working on the machine or equipment.

The press release also says nine notices of unsafe and unhealthful working conditions were issued to VACT for one willful and 3 repeat and five serious violations.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal reacted to the findings:

“This critical report strongly reinforces my repeated calls for renovating and rebuilding the VA West Haven facility to bring it into the 21st century. Like many such facilities around the country – but more so – this hospital desperately and urgently needs significant, serious investment. Our veterans deserve no less. Dedicated doctors, nurses, and other medical staff continue to provide world-class healthcare at this facility while coping with aging, decaying, and outmoded facilities.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

West Haven cracking down on illegal parking with tag and tow initiative

News /

Three construction workers injured from partial building collapse in New Haven

News /

Man accused of killing Yale grad student to submit plea in court Tuesday

News /

Quassy Amusement Park opens to rain, cold for first holiday weekend after state pandemic restrictions lift

News /

18-year-old dead after shooting on Circular Avenue in Hamden, police say

News /

South Frontage Rd. closed down until November due to ongoing Downtown Crossing New Haven project

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss