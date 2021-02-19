Connecticut Vaccine Hunter working to make sure no COVID vaccine in the state goes to waste

(WTNH) — The waiting list for the vaccine is long, but there are ways to find doses. A group of people called the Connecticut Vaccine Hunters is looking to help people get the vaccine.

The idea is to make sure as the governor says, “No vaccine is left behind.” Their website helps people make appointments and also helps them secure a dose, even if they’re not in the 65 and older age group. It’s hard to do, but they can get it because there are extra doses out there sometimes at the end of the day in different pharmacies.

“I looked into it and I actually joined on Feb. 7 and I did all of the things they recommended, and within eight days I got my vaccine,” Ruth Anderson of Coventry.

